 When Opposition Calls for ‘Free’ and ‘Fair’ Elections To Guarantee ‘Democracy’ in Venezuela, What Do They Mean? – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 21, 2026
Lilian Tintori, wife of far-right opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez, joins reelected opposition lawmaker Enrique Marquez at a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela in 2015. Photo: EFE/file photo.

Lilian Tintori, wife of far-right opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez, joins reelected opposition lawmaker Enrique Marquez at a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela in 2015. Photo: EFE/file photo.