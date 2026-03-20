 President of Argentina: Proud to Be ‘the Most Zionist President in the World’ – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 20, 2026
Argentinian President Javier Milei standing behind US President Donald Trump who signs the declaration of the Shield of the Americas summit in Miami. Photo: X/@JMilei.

Argentinian President Javier Milei standing behind US President Donald Trump who signs the declaration of the Shield of the Americas summit in Miami. Photo: X/@JMilei.