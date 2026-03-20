The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, received a delegation from the Foreign Relations Committee of the US Senate at the Miraflores Palace, as part of the bilateral diplomatic agenda, based on mutual respect, dialogue, and international law.

US Chargé d’Affaires Laura Dogu, the Venezuelan diplomatic representative to the US, Félix Plasencia, and the deputy minister of Foreign Affairs for Europe and North America, Oliver Blanco, participated in the meeting.

However, the names of the members of the US Senate delegation have not yet been revealed by either Venezuela or the US.

This meeting, that took place on Wednesday, March 18, follows up on the roadmap agreed upon between Caracas and Washington in order to resolve historical disagreements and strengthen energy cooperation in a context of global challenges.

With these actions, Venezuela reaffirms its position of maintaining a virtuous dialogue to guarantee economic prosperity and energy security in the region.

Previously, the US delegation met Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly, at the Federal Legislative Palace. After that meeting, Rodríguez emphasized that politics and understanding are the fundamental means to advance toward a long-term strategic and economic partnership.

Since the exploratory process began in January 2026, both countries have achieved significant milestones. Among them are the reestablishment of diplomatic missions, the visit of high-ranking US officials to Venezuela, and the formalization of new PDVSA supply contracts.

On March 9, the acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, outlined the foundations for developing diplomatic relations with the United States, emphasizing the importance of respect and truth, and dismissed drug trafficking allegations. “We want to build long-term relationships, but they must be based on truth, the truth of Venezuela,” she said.

The resumption of diplomatic relations between the United States and Venezuela occurred after the recent visit to Caracas by US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, who facilitated the signing of agreements in the energy sector.

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ