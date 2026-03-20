 Acting President of Venezuela Meets US Senate Delegates – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 20, 2026
Venezuelan Acting President meets US Chargé d'Affaires Laura Dogu and delegates of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee at Miraflores Palace, Caracas, March 18, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press. (Telesur)

Venezuelan Acting President meets US Chargé d'Affaires Laura Dogu and delegates of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee at Miraflores Palace, Caracas, March 18, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press. (Telesur)