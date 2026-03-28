 Protests in Venezuela and US Demand Freedom for Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 28, 2026
Marchers in Plaza Bolívar, Caracas, Venezuela, hold a banner demanding freedom for President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores from US imprisonment. Photo: Telesur.

Marchers in Plaza Bolívar, Caracas, Venezuela, hold a banner demanding freedom for President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores from US imprisonment. Photo: Telesur.