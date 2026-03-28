The president of the Special Monitoring Commission for the Amnesty Law for Democratic Coexistence, Jorge Arreaza, reported that 8,146 people have been granted full freedom under the Amnesty Law to date.

He explained that of the total, 310 had been in prison and were released, while the remaining 7,836 were under alternative measures and benefited from the law.

#26Marz | La Comisión Especial de Seguimiento para la Ley de Amnistía informa: Solicitudes válidas recibidas: 11.559 Personas beneficiadas:

– Que estaban privadas de libertad: 310

– Que tenían medidas cautelares en libertad: 7.836 Total Libertades plenas: 8.146 personas pic.twitter.com/ZM68eeZjCf — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) March 26, 2026

He further explained that a total of 11,559 valid requests have been received and are being assessed by the competent authorities.

On the other hand, Arreaza has explained in multiple press statements that there is a difference between the number of amnesty requests received and those granted because several requests do not comply with the law’s conditions or fall outside its scope.

The Amnesty Law for Democratic Coexistence was approved by the National Assembly of Venezuela on February 19. It covers events that occurred from 1999 to the date of the law’s approval.

The request for amnesty under this law can be submitted by the person accused of or charged with an offense, their defense attorney, or the Attorney General’s Office.

Article 9 of the Amnesty Law establishes that actions or omissions constituting crimes against humanity, serious human rights violations, and war crimes will be excluded from amnesty. Those involved in intentional homicide, serious injuries, kidnapping, extortion, corruption, and drug trafficking are also excluded from the scope of the law.

(Últimas Noticias) by Aura Torrealba, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF