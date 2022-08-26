At a press conference on Wednesday, August 24, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, highlighted the progress that Venezuela has made in the development of stem cell treatments.

RELATED CONTENT: ECLAC Projects Venezuela to Have Second Highest Growth in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2022

During a day dedicated to innovation and research for healthy living and sovereignty, Maduro guaranteed the Venezuelan government’s support for the stem cell therapy unit of the Venezuelan Institute of Scientific Research (IVIC) with investment, equipment, and technology. “Venezuela is at the forefront of the use of stem cells in therapies for the recovery of sight in patients with corneas destroyed by chemical products,” emphasized the Venezuelan president.

#EnVivo 📹| "Pido cada vez más disciplina, más trabajo, más estudio, más unión, pido cada vez más el esfuerzo a la comunidad científica, a la comunidad del conocimimiento", acotó el jefe de Estado @NicolasMaduro al reiterar todo el apoyo del Gobierno nacional al sector científico pic.twitter.com/16HfpFJFTK — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) August 24, 2022

He also called for strengthening the country’s investments in scientific research, particularly in equipment and technology. “I ask more and more discipline, more work, more study, more union; I ask for more and more effort from the scientific community,” he urged.

The IVIC is responsible for developing treatments for the regeneration of tissues through the application of stem cells.

RELATED CONTENT: Nearly Four Thousand Healthcare Professionals Graduate in Venezuela

Additionally, Maduro announced the creation of the National Center for Regenerative Medicine in order to continue advancing in all aspects of research and applied sciences. The head of state highlighted the need to establish coordination between research centers and hospitals to expand the benefits of stem cell clinical trials. “Science and technology must be applied to health and everyday life,” he emphasized.

#EnVivo 📹 | Venezuela expondrá logros científicos y tecnológicos en la Cumbre Mundial contra el Cambio Climático que se efectuará en Egipto, destacó el jefe de Estado @NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/aRbrhGudoU — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) August 24, 2022

Finally, he announced that in the next few days, the International Fair of Scientific, Industrial, and Technological Alliance with Iran will be held. More than 300 Iranian science and tech companies will come to Venezuela to participate in this fair.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content.

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KZ/KWJ

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.