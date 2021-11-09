Russia Will Send International Observers to Venezuela’s November 21 Elections

The Russian Federation will send a group of international observers to Venezuela’s upcoming municipal and regional elections, which will take place on November 21.

During a press conference, the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, noted that a certification of approval from the European Union is pending.

“We are going to send our observers and send our experts,” Lavrov said. “It has been communicated to the European Union and other organizations. We hope they approve of the invitations.”

“We have supported the decision to carry out municipal elections and we are prepared to offer whatever help we can,” the Russian diplomat added.

In this regard, he reiterated his support for the South American nation and expressed his contempt for the coercive and unilateral measures imposed by the United States.

On this topic, he commented that a proposal had been passed, driven by Venezuela, to create a coalition of various countries with the aim of defending sovereignty and international law [The Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations].

“We will continue negotiating with the UN to protect the Charter and defend international law,” he stated.

Featured image: Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov. Photo: Últimas Noticias.

(Últimas Noticas)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

