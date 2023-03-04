Within hours for the beginning of a series of activities to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the physical departure of Commander Hugo Chávez, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, paid him an emotional tribute through a video.
In the message, broadcast by Telesur, Lavrov highlighted the charisma of the revolutionary leader and his firm position in the speeches before the United Nations.
“He was a charismatic personality, a constant defender of equality in international affairs,” said the top Russian diplomat.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pays tribute to former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, who passed away on March 5th, 2013. pic.twitter.com/5Cuhhj66Sg
— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 3, 2023
Likewise, the Russian foreign minister stressed that Hugo Chávez left a deep mark, “not only in Venezuela, in his people, but also in the history of the Latin American continent, and in the world community.”
In the same way, he highlighted his firm position in favor of the sovereignty and independence of nations, as well as the passion with which he expressed his thoughts and how his proposals were widely received, even by those who did not agree with him.
President Maduro: ‘The War in Ukraine Is Part of the Labor Pains of a World That Will Emerge,’ a Geopolitical and Historical Analysis
“I am convinced that he laid one of the most important stones in the foundations of Latin American solidarity, which is now manifested in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States,” Lavrov said.
He also pointed out that this basis is expressed in the call for unity made by President Nicolás Maduro, according to the concept of the Great Homeland.
Lavrov recalled that Commander Hugo Chávez visited Russia several times, adding that “he was a close and very good friend of our country,” a friend of President Valdimir Putin, who also gained great sympathy among the Russian people. “We will always remember him,” he added.
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/JRE/AF
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/
-
orinocotribunehttps://orinocotribune.com/author/orinocotribune/
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)