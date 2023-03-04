March 4, 2023
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) and Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez (right) bold due to his cancer treatment and laughing in front of cameras during Lavrov's visit to Caracas in 2011. Photo: Reuters/File photo.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) and Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez (right) bold due to his cancer treatment and laughing in front of cameras during Lavrov's visit to Caracas in 2011. Photo: Reuters/File photo.