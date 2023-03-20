Venezuela and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic will carry out agreements of common interest and will defend the self-determination of the peoples with the official visit of the president of the African nation, Brahim Ghali, who arrived this Sunday in Venezuela.

The information was released through social media by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil, in which he explained that on behalf of the President of the Republic Nicolás Maduro, he received this Sunday, March 19, President Ghali of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, who is making an official visit to Venezuela in order to seal cooperation agreements.

“On behalf of President Nicolas Maduro, we welcome the president of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Brahim Ghali, who is visiting our country in order to finalize agreements of common interest, and to raise our voice in defense of the sovereignty and self-determination of our peoples,” wrote Minister Gil.

En nombre del Pdte @NicolasMaduro, recibimos al Presidente de la República Árabe Saharaui Democrática, Brahim Ghali, quien visita nuestro país con el fin de concretar acuerdos de interés común, y alzar la voz en defensa de la soberanía y autodeterminación de nuestros pueblos. pic.twitter.com/O4qyYsjzLo — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) March 19, 2023

Arrival

Upon his arrival in the country, President Ghali was received at the Simón Bolívar de Maiquetía International Airport, in the state of La Guaira, by Foreign Minister Gil and other officials.

#EnVideo📹| En el Aeropuerto Internacional de Maiquetía, en La Guaira, autoridades del Gobierno Nacional recibieron al Presidente de la República Árabe Saharaui Democrática, Brahim Ghali, en el fortalecimiento de las relaciones diplomáticas.#ManoDuraContraLosCorruptos pic.twitter.com/GBrw0PFTQc — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) March 19, 2023

The visit of the president of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic to Venezuela also seeks to strengthen the defense of the sovereignty of both countries, the Foreign Ministry wrote.

Venezuela recognizes the Saharawi struggle

Venezuela is one of more than 80 nations that recognize the struggle of the Saharawi people, which is a member of the African Union and has been battling for decades against Spanish colonialism and the Moroccan government, both of which do not recognize their right to freedom.

Last Thursday, March 16, the new Venezuelan ambassador to the Saharawi Republic, Juan Bautista Arias, handed over his credentials to Gali.

It is important to remember that the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has recognized the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic as an independent state since August 3, 1980, and both countries formalized diplomatic relations on December 8, 1982.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

