At least two ships sailing from Iranian ports crossed the Strait of Hormuz despite a blockade threat by the US military, maritime tracking reports have indicated.

The ships were among at least four Iran-linked vessels that used the route after Washington’s threat, according to maritime data provider Kpler.

The Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Christianna crossed after unloading 74,000 tons of corn at the Iranian port of Bandar Imam Khomeini, passing Iran’s Larak Island in the strait around 16:00 GMT on April 13, Kpler data showed.

A second ship, the Comoros-flagged tanker Elpis, was near Larak Island around 11:00 GMT and cleared the strait about 16:00 GMT. It was loaded with 31,000 tons of methanol, having left the Iranian port of Bushehr on March 31, Kpler data showed.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) had threatened the blockade would target “vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas.”

A Chinese tanker, the Rich Starry, also crossed the Strait overnight via the Iranian-approved vetting route south of Larak Island.

Maritime analysts have cautioned that signals from ships in the region have been disrupted and manipulated, making precise tracking difficult.

Iran imposed restrictions on the passage of vessels in the Strait following the illegal US-Israeli war of aggression on February 28.

The administration of Donald Trump said over the weekend it would impose a blockade on Iranian ports in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman. The US military claimed the blockade took effect on Monday.

The IRGC warned that any military vessels approaching the Strait of Hormuz would breach a fragile ceasefire that halted 40 days of intense fighting last week. Iran’s central military command also warned of a broader regional response if Iranian ports come under attack.

(PressTV)