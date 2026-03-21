Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) reported a new strike in the Eastern Pacific on Thursday, March 19. Although three survivors were reported, the total number of deaths from “kinetic strikes” on small boats remains at a staggering 152. This latest operation occurred as SOUTHCOM continues its aggressive maritime campaign, which critics and international legal experts have long condemned as a series of extrajudicial killings.

In its statement on Thursday, SOUTHCOM reported that Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a “kinetic strike” against a small boat in the Eastern Pacific, resulting in zero immediate fatalities and three survivors.

On March 19, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a low-profile vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the low-profile vessel was transiting… pic.twitter.com/iK04PghbTM — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) March 20, 2026

Analysts have noted a disturbing pattern in recent months: individuals initially reported as “survivors” are almost invariably declared dead just days after the strike once search-and-rescue operations are terminated. Many analysts believe this will be the fate of the three individuals from the March 19 strike, as the US military maintains its lethal record against unarmed civilians on small boats.

While the US military characterizes these actions as counter-narcotics measures, international legal experts continue to label the policy as a campaign of extrajudicial killings. Critics point out that the summary execution of individuals on civilian boats—often designated as “vessels” rather than small boats to deliberately circumvent maritime protections—violates international law and the right to due process, with SOUTHCOM acting as “judge, jury, and executioner” on the high seas.

Statistical analysis

According to the latest data tracked by Orinoco Tribune, the death toll from these maritime operations remains at a grim milestone. Since the strikes began in September of last year, a total of 152 people have been murdered in 45 separate strikes, with a total of five survivors.

The statistical breakdown of the fatalities highlights the geographical distribution of the violence:

• Eastern Pacific: 95 deaths recorded in 31 strikes.

• Caribbean Sea: 57 deaths recorded in 14 strikes.

The data continues to reflect a near-total death rate. While the most recent strike on March 19 reported three survivors, search-and-rescue operations are typically terminated shortly after the “kinetic” engagement, frequently leading to the victims being presumed dead without trial, formal identification, or further public update.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

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