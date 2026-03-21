 SOUTHCOM Reports New Strike in Eastern Pacific as Extrajudicial Death Toll Remains at 152 – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 21, 2026
Screenshot of a blurred video released by the US military after a strike on a small boat in the Eastern Pacific on March 19, 2026. Experts believe the three survivors will be left to die, following the pattern observed in recent weeks. Photo: X/@Southcom.

Screenshot of a blurred video released by the US military after a strike on a small boat in the Eastern Pacific on March 19, 2026. Experts believe the three survivors will be left to die, following the pattern observed in recent weeks. Photo: X/@Southcom.