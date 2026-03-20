 Acting President of Venezuela Meets Outgoing Military High Command in Miraflores Palace – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 20, 2026
Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez meets former Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López and other members of the current and outgoing high command of the FANB at Miraflores Palace, March 19, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez meets former Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López and other members of the current and outgoing high command of the FANB at Miraflores Palace, March 19, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press.