The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, met with the outgoing military high command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) at the Miraflores Palace on Thursday, March 19, where she expressed her gratitude to the military personnel for their impeccable work within the ranks of the FANB.

The acting president was accompanied by the new minister of Defense, Gustavo González López, and by former Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López.

Rodríguez thanked Padrino López for his loyalty to the nation and his work at the helm of the ministry for over a decade.

The meeting was part of the institutional ceremonies for the change of the military high command, in which the strategic lines of security, defense, and national stability were assessed.

(Últimas Noticias) by Yusleny Morales

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ