On Tuesday, October 18, former senator of Haiti and leader of the Sons of Dessalines party, Moïse Jean Charles, warned that the mobilizations could continue until the resignation of unelected Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Jean Charles called for protests in front of the ministers’ residences and stated that Haitians do not need the “international community” to hold elections. The former presidential candidate also condemned the actions of the police against the protesters.

He condemned the police for using tear gas on the demonstrators in the vicinity of the United States Embassy. The protesters were marching in repudiation of a possible intervention of Haiti by foreign troops, for which the US government is trying to get authorization from the United Nations Security Council.

La Policía de #Haití @pnh_officiel bloqueó la manifestación liderada por @SenateurMoise que pretendía llegar a la embajada de #EstadosUnidos para expresar su oposición contra una nueva intervención solicitada por @DrArielHenry — Anelí Ruiz García (@aneli_ruiz) October 17, 2022

Jean Charles has asked his party members and supporters to be prepared, and is sure that in his country “the time for revolution has come.”

Earlier, on Monday, the United Nations Security Council analyzed the Haitian government’s request to deploy specialized international forces in the country.

However, the two proposed resolutions, which include a sanctions regime and a military intervention in Haiti, were rejected as China and Russia refused to support them.

Both countries have expressed concern that the subject of international deployment is a sensitive issue in Haiti, where opposition leaders are against a foreign intervention force and fear that it will be used to keep the current unpopular and unelected government in power.

Jodi 17 oktòb 2022 a, se anivèsè lanmò papa Dessalines. Pèp Ayisyen kase randevou devan anbasad Ameriken pou al fè Etazini konnen ke konstitisyon peyi dayiti pa otorize lòt kò lame sou teritwa ayisyen an. Se nan defann tè Libète a n ap onore memwa Dessalines. — Dr. Moïse Jean Charles (@SenateurMoise) October 17, 2022

For several weeks, the Haitian people have been in the streets demanding the departure of the de facto Prime Minister Ariel Henry, and in repudiation of foreign intervention.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/RQ/SC