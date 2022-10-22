For a long time, the title “interim president” was an uncomfortable reality for the countries that embarked on the adventure of supporting Juan Guiadó’s fake presidency, believing that it would materialize into a real mandate. Yet, as time went by, it was more difficult to get out of that commitment without experiencing the pain of having committed a mistake.

The greatest support and only real support that Guiadó received was from the United States; however, it looks like that too won’t be for long. This Thursday, October 20, CNN published an article confirming that Washington will stop supporting the Guaidó project next year.

“The United States plans to remove his recognition as interim president in January when a new legislative session begins,” a White House source said.

The veracity of this claim was later confirmed by a source from the Venezuelan opposition G4 circle, reported by the Financial Times. That source also stated that Guaidó’s leadership is not contemplated in the process of reconfiguring the opposition in the run-up to the presidential elections of 2024.

This shouldn’t be an exclusive: the wind up of the interim government was decided on January 2022 (and planned by some opposition’s factions since, at least, 2020). https://t.co/aEPCxDwyRY — Jose Ignacio Hernández G. (@ignandez) October 21, 2022

That same source said that Washington ending support for Guaidó’s “government-in-charge” means formally recognizing Nicolás Maduro as the president of Venezuela, something that US President Biden had already done symbolically when he sent delegates to meet Maduro in Miraflores earlier in the year.

So far, White House has not made any statement in this regard, but everything seems to indicate that the interim presidency has an expiration date, and it would be January 5, 2023.