The United States Maneuvers in Latin America Against Cuban Medical Aid and Russian Vaccine Sputnik V

The US Department of Health and Human Services recently released its annual report describing 2020 as “one of the most challenging years in the nation’s history.”

The text predicts “the end of the pandemic” thanks to “the delivery of safe and effective vaccines through Operation Warp Speed,” a public-private program dedicated to the creation of vaccines and treatment methods for COVID-19.

“Fighting Evil Influences in the Americas”

The report also reveals that Washington pressured the Brazilian government not to buy the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. Under the subtitle “Combating evil influences in the Americas,” the document explains how the Office of Global Affairs (OGA) of the US Department of Health used diplomatic relations to “mitigate the efforts of states, including Cuba, Venezuela and Russia, which are working to increase their influence in the region to the detriment of US security.”

RELATED CONTENT: US Government Pressured Brazil Not to Acquire Sputnik V Vaccine

“The OGA coordinated with other US government agencies to strengthen diplomatic relations and offer technical and humanitarian assistance to deter countries in the region from accepting aid from these malicious states,” the report reads.

Hospital de Panamá cares for COVID-19 patients. Photo: PL.

Within the framework of this strategy, the document confirms that the OGA Health Attaché’s office was used to “persuade Brazil to reject the Russian vaccine against COVID-19.” In addition, it has transpired that the US dissuaded Panama from accepting Cuban doctors, who have been fighting on the front lines against the pandemic in more than 40 countries.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Starts House-to-House COVID Screening in Caracas – Brazilian Strain (Videos)

In addition to Brazil, Washington has sent health attachés to China, India, Mexico and South Africa, probably tasked with carrying out similar activities.

Given this news, the creators of Sputnik V have asserted that “countries must work together to save lives.” “Efforts to undermine vaccines are unethical and are costing lives,” reads a post on the Russian drug’s official Twitter account.

Featured image: Doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. Photo: Reuters.

(Cubadebate)

Translation: Walter Lippmann and Orinoco Tribune

OT/YH/OH