There are No Untouchables: Another Gasoline Mafia Dismantled in Venezuela

In another blow to the gasoline mafia in Venezuela, within the framework of the “Iron Hand” operation against fuel mafias, several officials from Anzoátegui state were captured for being involved in fuel smuggling. Among the arrested individuals is the mayor of Independencia municipality (Soledad), Carlos Rafael Vidal Bolívar; as well as the Superior Prosecutor of Bolívar state, Manuel Junior Gil da Silva.

This was reported by the Venezuelan Minister for Petroleum, Tareck El Aissami. He also informed about the arrest of a captain of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), Antonio José Barrios González, commander of the Third Company in the town of Soledad.

Reading out an official statement, El Aissami informed that the manager of the gas station involved in the case, Virginia María Azócar Guilarte, was also arrested, as well as two others involved in the mafia, Luis Javier Corona Bolívar and Julio Enrique Nicolás Pérez.

RELATED CONTENT: President Maduro Demands End to Fuel Mafias at Gas Stations

“There are no untouchables in this battle,” stated Minister El Aissami. “We will go after all those who are diverting, smuggling and illegally selling the fuel that belongs to the Venezuelan people.”

#URGENTE | En el marco del operativo "Mano de hierro" fue capturado el alcalde del Municipio Independencia del estado Anzoátegui, Carlos Rafael Vidal Bolívar. pic.twitter.com/KHaZTc3xoo — REDRADIOVE (@RedRadioVe) January 29, 2022

The minister also announced that further arrests are not ruled out, so they remain on the trail of other people who were part of the criminal organization.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela’s Public Prosecutor Office Launches Telephone Line to Report Fuel Mafias

Thorough operation

Minister Tareck El Aissami emphasized that a meticulous operation was carried out for several months to follow the gasoline mafia and criminal groups that were diverting fuel.

In addition, he said that the Bolivarian government “repudiates the disgraceful participation of officials in crimes against the nation.” He also highlighted the involvement of the organized communities and the workers of the oil sector, together with law enforcement agencies, that is helping in capturing and breaking up the fuel mafias.

“We will not cease in our efforts to thoroughly combat these deviations and these mafias with an iron hand,” said the minister. “Here criminal organizations, corrupt officials , gangsters and some extremist sectors converge.”

El Aissami also said that the aim of these criminal groups is to make people suffer from shortage of resources, goods and services. “What we are seeing is a very Colombian practice, that is why the president has called for a relentless fight,” he added.

Featured image: Venezuelan Minister for Petroleum, Tareck El Aissami in press conference. Photo: PDVSA

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.