UN Human Rights Council Passes Resolution on Negative Impact of Sanctions (Hall of Shame for Those Against)

This Tuesday, March 23, the Human Rights Council of the United Nations (UNHRC) passed a resolution on the negative impact of unilateral sanctions on enjoyment of human rights, by majority.

This was reported by the Foreign Affairs Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, on his Twitter account, in which he expressed: “Its impact is so obvious, that due to elementary ethics, the countries that voted against should lose their seat on the Council.”

The Head of Venezuelan diplomacy showed the result of the votes in the UNHRC on his Twitter account, which resulted in 30 countries being in favor and 15 against, with two nations abstaining (Mexico and Armenia).

Hoy se aprobó en el Consejo de DDHH/ONU la resolución sobre el impacto negativo de las sanciones unilaterales en el disfrute de los DDHH. Es tan obvio su impacto, que por ética elemental, los países que votaron en contra deberian perder su asiento en el Consejo.Vean la votación: pic.twitter.com/UlyWEr8E1p — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) March 23, 2021

The member countries of the UNHRC that voted against were:

• United Kingdom,

• Ireland,

• Netherlands,

• France,

• Germany,

• Italy,

• Denmark,

• Austria,

• Japan,

• South Korea,

• Ukraine,

• Czech Republic,

• Poland,

• Marshall Island,

• Bulgaria and

• Brazil.

Articles 155 and 56 of the United Nations Charter are the fundamental bases on which unilateral measures are delegitimized. They state that human rights and the promotion of the well-being of peoples are one of the objectives of the UN. Therefore, countries collectively or individually should strive to make this objective a reality, reported HispanTV news website.

Featured image: The Hall of Shame of those countries that voted against a basic and elemental human rights resolution at the US Human Rights Council. Photo courtesy of @jaarreaza.

(La IguanaTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/OH