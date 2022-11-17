Caracas, November 8, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—This Tuesday, November 15, Hinterlaces, the Venezuelan pollster firm, published its ranking with the most unpopular opposition leaders in Venezuela. Former deputy Juan Guaido leads the ranking shared by Hinterlaces on its Twitter account. Not to mention Guaido’s forthcoming expiration of the imaginary “interim president” of Venezuela “title.”

According to the ranking of the most unpopular opposition leaders, Juan Guaidó has the most “unfavorable” position with 83%. Only 11% see him in a “positive” way and another 6% said they “didn’t know or didn’t answer.”

The poll, conducted in October 2022, having a 3% margin of error, was the result of 1,200 interviews conducted all over Venezuela on a stratified sample.

Second place went to Julio Borges, with 81% of those consulted labeling him in “unfavorable” terms, 10% “positive” and 9% “didn’t know or didn’t answer.” Closely following in the top 5 ranking, albeit in third, is Democratic Action politician, Henry Ramos Allup. Who was voted “unfavorably” by 80% of those surveyed, compared to 10% who see him “positively.”

In fourth place is the fugitive from Venezuelan justice, Leopoldo López. Who is currently living the “sweet life” in Spain under the protection of the Spanish government. 79% of those consulted see him in “negative” terms and only 15% “positively.” Henrique Capriles places 5th, with 77% seeing him in “unfavorable” terms and 17% in “positive” terms.

Coming in last place is the current governor of Zulia state, Manuel Rosales, from Un Nuevo Tiempo, whom 64% of those surveyed see “unfavorably” and 24% in “positive” terms.

Opposition primaries

The opposition primaries commission are already in operation, and this is being debated in Venezuelan news outlets on a daily basis. Most have explained that it’s been decided to not invite the opposition sector, which was invited to the recent regional elections. This, in contrast with the US/EU financed far-right opposition, known as the G4, who have been calling for electoral abstention.

If events continue as they have been, the most probable outcome—thinking on the 2024 presidential elections—is that, once again, President Maduro will win the presidential race. This Wednesday, Mary Pili Hernandez, a Venezuelan journalist who hosts the daily show Union Radio, stressed possibility.

