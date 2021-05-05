US Affirms That With Its Allies, It Will Pressure Venezuela to ‘Return to Democracy’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared that the United States and its allies plan to continue the pressure campaign against the Venezuelan government so as to bring democracy to the country.

Blinken affirmed at the 51st annual Washington Conference on the Americas that: “We will continue to work with our partners across the region both to alleviate the suffering of the Venezuelan people and to exert pressure on the regime so the country can peacefully return to democracy.”