According to information provided by the South Korean Army Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) and the United States Armed Forces in South Korea (USFK), six US F-35 stealth fighters arrived in South Korea on Tuesday, July 5, to participate in joint “flight operations.” The F-35s were brought from the Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.

The F-35s will participate in joint military training with other US and South Korean aircraft, including Seoul’s own F-35s. The exercises will extend until July 14. According to the USFK statement, “the familiarization and routine training flights will enhance the interoperability of the two Air Forces to perform and operate on and around the Korean Peninsula. RELATED CONTENT: Pentagon Admits Supporting 46 Biolabs in Ukraine

This is the first deployment of this type of fifth-generation aircraft by the US Department of Defense to the Korean peninsula in five years.

The previous deployment took place in December 2017, when the US and South Korea carried out Operation Vigilant Ace amid escalating tensions with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK, or North Korea). Pyongyang has repeatedly branded Washington’s drills in the region as “aggressive” and has considers them as “a rehearsal for war and preliminary nuclear war exercises” against DPRK. (HispanTV) Translation: Orinoco Tribune OT/GMS/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.