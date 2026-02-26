The Ministry of the Interior of Cuba reported an armed confrontation with crew members of a speedboat registered in Florida, United States, which approached Cuban territory in seas north of Villa Clara. The confrontation, which occurred on Wednesday, February 25, caused one injury among the Cuban soldiers, while the Cuban coastguard personnel shot down four aggressors shot down and injured six others.

“In the morning hours of today, February 25, 2026, an infringing speedboat, registered in Florida, United States, with folio FL7726SH, was detected inside Cuban territorial waters one nautical mile northeast of the El Pino canal, in Cayo Falcones, Corralillo municipality, Villa Clara province,” reports the statement released by the Ministry of the Interior.

“When a surface unit of the Border Guard Troops of the Ministry of the Interior approached with five fighters for identification, fire was opened from the intruding boat on Cuban troops, causing the commander of the Cuban boat to be injured,” the statement added. “As a result of the confrontation with the infringing party, at the time of this information, four aggressors were shot down and six were injured, who were evacuated and provided with medical assistance.”

The Cuban Ministry of the Interior further reported that investigations are being carried out by competent authorities for the full clarification of the facts.

The Cuban government ratified its commitment to safeguard national security and sovereignty, “based on the fact that national defense is a fundamental pillar for the Cuban State for the protection of its sovereignty and regional stability.”

(Diario VEA) by Yuleidys Hernández Toledo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SC