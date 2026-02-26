 From Caracas Arrest to DC Spotlight: The Traces of Enrique Márquez’s Conspiracy – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 26, 2026
Venezuelan far-right politician Enrique Márquez is recognized as the president of the US empire, Donald Trump, delivers the first State of the Union address of his second term in Washington DC, on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Photo: Kenny Holston/Reuters.

Venezuelan far-right politician Enrique Márquez is recognized as the president of the US empire, Donald Trump, delivers the first State of the Union address of his second term in Washington DC, on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Photo: Kenny Holston/Reuters.