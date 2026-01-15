Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has announced the outcome of her meeting with National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello regarding the release of a number of detained individuals (misnamed “political prisoners” by mainstream media). This process was initiated by President Nicolás Maduro last December, when 194 releases took place.

“That process is not yet complete; it remains open,” she emphasized from Miraflores Palace this Wednesday, January 14, reporting that 406 people have been released so far. The process excludes those convicted of serious crimes such as homicide or drug trafficking. Individuals convicted of crimes related to the constitutional order, hate, violence, and social intolerance are currently being evaluated. “The goal is to open up political spaces,” Rodríguez said, explaining that the process aims to reinforce the feeling of unity embracing many Venezuelans following the US empire’s military attacks against the country.

“Venezuela is entering a new political era, one that fosters understanding despite political and ideological differences and diversity, but this must be done with respect for others and for human rights,” she explained. “Messages of hate, intolerance, and acts of violence will not be allowed to spread. The law will be strictly enforced. This opportunity will allow the people of Venezuela to reflect in a new era in which coexistence and mutual respect can build a new spirituality.”

Rodríguez also demanded that the truth and context behind these detainments be revealed, criticizing certain non-governmental organizations that charge the families of detainees for the release of their imprisoned relatives. “This is a process that must be clean, free of falsehoods,” she affirmed.

Phone conversation with Trump

Also on Wednesday afternoon, the acting president held a telephone conversation with the US ruler, Donald Trump. In a message posted on social media, Rodríguez explained that the conversation was “long, productive, and courteous” and took place in a framework of mutual respect.

She emphasized that during the telephone contact, they addressed “a bilateral work agenda for the benefit of our people, as well as pending issues in the relationship between our governments.”

Reporting on the conversation, Trump stated that he had a “great conversation” by phone with the acting president of Venezuela, whom he described as “a terrific person.”

“We had an excellent conversation today. She’s a wonderful person. She’s someone we’ve worked very well with,” he highlighted during a press conference. “Marco Rubio is dealing with her. I took care of it this morning.”

The tycoon further emphasized that the call was long and they discussed various topics of interest. “I think we get along very well with Venezuela,” he added.

Analysts are noting that the only route for the US regime to deal with Venezuela is through the Chavista forces now in monolithic control of the country, as opposed to the alternative of inserting a far-right government not supported by the people or state institutions.

Defense minister statements

Earlier, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino stated that the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) have held their honor and dignity “intact” in the face of the current national situation.

He highlighted the determination and emotional composure of the troops during these challenging times for the nation, and reaffirmed that institutional loyalty is the primary guarantee of peace for Venezuela.

Minister Padrino also emphasized that the military institution has a clear mission to safeguard the country’s democratic path. “I have a profound aspiration: Venezuela must continue on its path,” he stated, “and the FANB, with all their morale and dignity, must take the necessary steps to guarantee order, social peace, and the political, institutional, and constitutional stability of peace.”

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

