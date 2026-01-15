By Susana Khalil – Jan 13, 2026

In Bolivarian unity lie strength and transcendence; within it rest the cultural, intellectual, and spiritual maturity and wisdom of Venezuelan men and women.

Divide and conquer

In the context of the vile kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and the bombings of various Venezuelan cities carried out by the global Nazism currently waging war against humanity, I take refuge in Bolivarian unity.

Unity is our shelter and our aid. Unity is our protector and our salvation. Unity is our strength, our transcendence, and our greatness. In Bolivarian unity reside our maturity and our cultural, intellectual, and spiritual wisdom. No, this is not rhetorical flourish.

A brief aside: it is commendable that Venezuelans from the opposition condemn the despicable acts of US Nazism on our homeland, recognizing that this is about the nation, human dignity, and humanity itself.

Now, the core purpose of this article is a call for caution regarding the debate over whether there was betrayal (a legitimate debate) but also a warning to remain alert and not fall into the trap in which US Nazism skillfully seeks to morally confuse us, demoralize us, make us doubt, exhaust us, and pit us against one another. One example: Trump recognizes Delcy Rodríguez and not María Corina Machado. This alone lends itself to a verdict of betrayal against Delcy Rodríguez. Be careful. They need to divide us, and they do so by manipulating our affection and faith in our leaders, separating us from them by insinuating that they are traitors. Attention: whatever the case—whether there was betrayal or not—let us maintain Bolivarian unity. There are no peoples without heroes and heroines, and there are no peoples without traitors. Unity is sacred.

Attention: María Machado is indeed a piece of US, Anglo-Zionist Nazism (not visible for the moment). That Nazism plays a game of making her appear not credible (this is all part of the game). Let us not fall into the manipulations of this ongoing Nazism that attacks our Venezuela. Let us be capable of looking deeply within ourselves. Let us not become atheists of our own cultural identity.

Of course, for the sake of our dignity and nationality we need to know what has happened, but in the face of the blow—the wound of seeing our President Maduro kidnapped—our priority is to take shelter in unity. There are institutions that are taking charge of determining what happened and already know the facts, and they will know how and when to hold those responsible accountable. For security reasons, the government is not obliged to explain what happened at this time. And we must be disciplined—let us not be spoiled, foolish, or useful idiots. Let institutions do their work, and let us, in our Bolivarian diversity, do ours: to safeguard, love, and return to unity. Each in their place of work.

“…What I believe, what I think, what I knew, what I conclude, what I warned, what I sensed, what I deduce, what I think is logical.” All this self-centeredness, with all due respect, is not the path. The path, in the face of the historic burden to which our homeland calls us, is unity. I cry out for unity; I cling to unity.

This pain must make us greater, and that will only happen through the fabric of unity. Unity is not submission; within unity lies liberation.

This is not about producing analyses to explain how they managed to destroy us. The analysis is how unity prevented our destruction. Without intellectual complexes, let us be capable of liberating the world. No, this is not chauvinistic pretension on my part; rather, there is an abundance of demagoguery and intellectual Nazism.

We are bombarded with information focusing on whether there was betrayal or not—a powerful bombardment that penetrates our very entrails (that is the goal) and that seeks to demoralize us, exhaust us, divert us, distract us. Let us focus on unity.

From sadness, from mourning, from pain, from rage, from indignation, from uncertainty, from shock—stoic unity is the mother of victory.

Yes, I am sad and indignant but not surprised by this barbarism against my Venezuelan homeland. These Nazis are doing their job, and we must do ours. Venezuela is one of the axes of the struggle for Anglo-Zionist denazification, and they will not forgive us for that. With oil—the resource of contemporary civilization—they seek to prevent the inevitable decline of their dollar by seizing Venezuelan oil.

It is very comfortable now to criticize (and these critiques should not be ignored), although many are conventional, project a good image, and are cowardly; others are not cowardly but are artificial. Let us not fall into that swamp that will lead us to human pain and national suffering. In the fabric of unity lies the fertile identity of the rich “Venezuelanness” of our untamed people.

Bolivarian unity has repercussions for the very course of contemporary world history.

Unite, and you will prevail.

(Al Mayadeen)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL