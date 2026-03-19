Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—In a historic and moving performance, the Venezuelan national baseball team has defeated their counterparts from the US empire 3-2, becoming champions of the World Baseball Classic (WBC) for the first time in the tournament’s history. The unprecedented victory sparked immediate mass celebrations, with thousands of Venezuelans taking to the streets of Caracas and many other cities until the early hours of Wednesday.

The championship game, played this Tuesday, March 17, at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, remained a tense defensive battle for much of the night. Venezuela took an early lead in the third inning following a run by Salvador Pérez. In the fifth, Wilyer Abreu extended the lead to 2-0 with a solo home run to center field. The game was later tied in the eighth inning when US player Bryce Harper hit a two-run home run.

In the final stage, Venezuelan Luis Arráez reached first base on a walk and was replaced by pinch-runner Javier Sanoja, who spectacularly stole second base to put the winning run in scoring position. Eugenio Suárez then delivered a powerful line-drive double to left field, allowing Sanoja to score and securing the 3-2 lead. The historic win follows a dominant run where Venezuela defeated Japan in the quarterfinals and Italy in the semifinals.

National holiday and trophy reception

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez received the championship trophy on Wednesday night at Miraflores Palace after its arrival at Maiquetía International Airport in La Guaira. During a ceremony, Rodríguez announced the signing of a decree establishing March 17 as the National Day of Venezuelan Baseball. She compared the impact of sport programs to the work of the musical program El Sistema, emphasizing the importance of sports for the nation’s youth.

Earlier, to ensure the population could join the festivities, Rodríguez declared Wednesday, March 18, a national holiday and a non-working day, with the exception of essential services. “Our baseball players have given the country the greatest joy in our sporting history,” she stated. “This triumph belongs to every Venezuelan who never stopped believing in our potential.”

Huge national celebration

The day’s events, titled “Great National Celebration for Our World Champions United Venezuela,” included a massive mobilization across the capital. Five major caravans—departing from Petare, Propatria, Caricuao, El Valle, and El Recreo—converged at Plaza de la Juventud, where thousands had gathered the previous night to watch the final.

The national celebration included public gatherings in main squares starting at 3 p.m., followed by the caravans at 4 p.m., and concerts and cantatas scheduled throughout the country beginning at 6 p.m. Prior to Venezuela’s victory in this sixth edition of the WBC, previous champions included Japan (2006, 2009, 2023), the Dominican Republic (2013), and the US (2017).

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/AU