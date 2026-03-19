 Venezuela Defeats US to Win its First World Baseball Classic Championship – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 19, 2026
Venezuela's national baseball team celebrates its victory against the US empire's team, winning the championship of the World Baseball Classic in Miami, Florida, on March 17, 2026. Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty Images.

Venezuela's national baseball team celebrates its victory against the US empire's team, winning the championship of the World Baseball Classic in Miami, Florida, on March 17, 2026. Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty Images.