Venezuela Provides Online Training to Students from Belize (+Mozambique)

Venezuela’s National Institute of Training and Socialist Education (INCES) enabled its Virtual Campus to initiate a word processing suites training to 30 citizens of Belize.

The teacher in charge of the online training program is Ángel Mogollón, assigned to the Regional Management of INCES Barinas.

Les presento a Esther Vanessa Chun, cursante beliceña del Programa de Corte y Costura realizado en el Inst. de Cooperación con el Caribe de nuestra Embajada en Belice, con el apoyo técnico del @Incesocialista#22Mar#DiplomaciadePaz@CancilleriaVE@plasenciafelixr@NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/yjY8UQrZeP — Gerardo Argote (@gerardargote) March 22, 2022

The online training is being conducted in a joint venture by the Ministry fo Foreign Affairs of Venezuela and the Embassy of Venezuela in Belize.

INCES has already trained 50 Belizeans, who have certificates in fields like tailoring and urban agriculture. These Belizeans got their training through another online program of INCES.

#21May "Poder dictar formación a ciudadanos de otras latitudes se cristaliza gracias a la buena voluntad de la embajada de Venezuela en Belice" #1X10DelBuenGobierno #FelizSabado https://t.co/aULGVbVK16 — DIARIO VEA (@DIARIOVEAHOY) May 21, 2022

On May 13, the President of INCES, Wuikelman Angel, held a meeting with the Secretary of State for Vocational Technical Education of the Republic of Mozambique, Agostinho Langa, to discuss possible cooperation agreements on providing technical training to students from Mozambique in the same manner as is being conducted with Belizeans.

Featured image: Entrance of the Venezuelan embassy in Belmopan, Belize. File photo.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

