Foreign Minister Faría met with his Chinese counterpart and greeted the presidents of Bolivia, Peru, and Argentina at the UN General Assembly

Continuing with the agenda of Bolivarian peaceful diplomacy at the UN, Carlos Faría, the minister of foreign affairs of Venezuela, held a working meeting with the state councilor and foreign minister of China, Wang Yi, in which they reviewed the agenda of cooperation between both nations.

During the meeting, held this Tuesday at the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization, Faría thanked the representative of China for the support provided to Venezuela, despite the sanctions levied by the United States, and ratified the strengthening of ties between both nations.

“Once again, we thank the Asian Giant for its unconditional support of the Bolivarian Revolution,” the Venezuelan foreign minister stated via his Twitter account. “In the 77th Period of Sessions of the UN, we participated in a working meeting with Wang Yi, the state councilor and foreign minister of China, with whom we reviewed the cooperation agenda.”

Una vez más agradecimos el apoyo incondicional del Gigante Asiático a la Revolución Bolivariana. En el 77° Período de Sesiones de la #ONU participamos en una reunión de trabajo con el Consejero de Estado y Canciller de China, Wang Yi, con quien revisamos agenda de cooperación. pic.twitter.com/vayoJCCItZ — Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt) September 20, 2022

A press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that relations between Venezuela and China date back to June 28, 1974, but reached another level of cooperation during the government of Commander Hugo Chávez, with the creation of the High Level Mixed Commission as a mechanism for political dialogue and bilateral cooperation in strategic areas.

In this context, Caracas and Beijing have signed, over a period of almost two decades, different agreements on hydrocarbons, health, energy, industry, science, technology, and trade.

Foreign Minister Faría has emphasized that the ties between the two nations are not only concentrated in the area of industry, science, technology, and trade, but also in diplomacy and politics, the latter coinciding with the defense of the great causes of the multilateral system.

The reality about Venezuela

Similarly, the minister of foreign affairs of Venezuela also participated this Tuesday in the Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends on Global Development of the UN.

“Thanks to the brother peoples and to the leadership of President Maduro, our country has overcome great challenges in economic and financial matters,” Foreign Minister Faría stated at the meeting.

Gracias a los pueblos hermanos y a la conducción del Pdte. @NicolasMaduro, nuestro país ha superado grandes desafíos en materia económica y financiera, así lo manifestamos durante la Reunión Ministerial del Grupo de Amigos de la Iniciativa sobre el Desarrollo Global de la #ONU pic.twitter.com/44fYCiOkiz — Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt) September 20, 2022

United Latin America

This Monday’s session of the 77th session of the General Assembly allowed Foreign Minister Faría to meet with the leaders of several Latin American countries.

“Bolivia and Venezuela raise their voices at the UN!” Faría posted on Twitter along with an image of his meeting with Bolivian President Luis Arce. “We send you, on behalf of President Maduro, a warm embrace to the brave Bolivian people for their courage and resistance in the anti-imperialist struggle,” he wrote.

¡Bolivia y Venezuela alzan su voz en la #ONU!

Saludamos al Pdte. Luis Arce, @LuchoXBolivia, le transmitimos en nombre del Pdte. @NicolasMaduro un caluroso abrazo al valiente pueblo boliviano por su coraje y resistencia en la lucha antiimperialista. pic.twitter.com/IEVeMFK5nw — Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt) September 20, 2022

Foreign Minister Faría also highlighted his honor at greeting the president of Peru, Pedro Castillo: “To whom we ratify the brotherhood of President Maduro, and the desire to advance in the strengthening of diplomatic relations and cooperation between our nations,” he said via his Twitter account.

También tuvimos el honor de saludar al presidente del Perú, @PedroCastilloTe, a quien ratificamos la hermandad y el deseo del presidente @NicolasMaduro, de avanzar en el fortalecimiento de las relaciones diplomáticas y de cooperación entre nuestras naciones pic.twitter.com/dUQjNk6KTH — Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt) September 20, 2022

Closing his work agenda this Tuesday, Foreign Minister Faría also greeted the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández.

Este #20Sep, tras concluir la jornada de trabajo de hoy, en el salón de la Asamblea General de la #ONU, saludamos al Pdte. Alberto Fernández, @alferdez, en nombre del Pdte. @NicolasMaduro y del pueblo de Venezuela. ¡Estamos unidos por la histórica lucha de nuestros pueblos! pic.twitter.com/Kmd7oFMlg6 — Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt) September 21, 2022

(Ultimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.