Venezuelan National Assembly Deputy Nicolás Maduro Guerra, president of the Venezuela-China Parliamentary Friendship Group, has reported that the Organic Law of Special Economic Zones will be presented to Chinese private investors.

The presentation of the Special Economic Zones Law arises from China’s interest in exchanging experience and knowledge and strengthening projects in Venezuela.

Deputy Maduro Guerra made these comments after a meeting between the Venezuela-China Friendship Group and a delegation from China, which was headed by Cai Wei, director general for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Desde el Palacio Federal Legislativo, con nuestro grupo de Amistad Parlamentaria Venezuela – China, recibimos Sr. Cai Wei, quien además de ser Jefe de Delegación es el Director General para América Latina y el Caribe del Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de China. pic.twitter.com/e8KfM7AwZO — Nicolas Maduro Guerra (@nicmaduroguerra) August 2, 2022

Maduro Guerra explained that Cai Wei had informed the Venezuela-China Friendship Group that China is interested in the SEZ Law and associated norms, since China considers Venezuela a strategic ally in Latin America.

Wei also told the Venezuelan deputies that Chinese investors are interested in broadening their activities in the five SEZs that have been defined in the law, namely, Paraguaná (Falcón state), Puerto Cabello-Morón (Carabobo state), La Guaira (La Guaira state), Margarita Island (Nueva Esparta state), and La Tortuga Island (federal insular region).

Maduro Guerra added that there was also a discussion on a visit to China by the parliamentary friendship group and a tour by Chinese parliamentarians in Venezuela. These visits would serve to strengthen and broaden parliamentary relations between the two countries.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SC

