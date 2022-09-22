During a message broadcast on Tuesday, September 20, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro urged his US counterpart, Joe Biden, to end his manipulation efforts regarding the current migration crisis on the border between the US and Mexico, after the US president recently said that “it is not rational” to send back migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua.

During a working day dedicated to demonstrating the progress of the Bricomiles and providing a report on the 1×10 System of Good Governance, Venezuela’s head of state demanded that Biden stop manipulating the issue of migration from Latin America, and particularly that of Venezuela.

Maduro noted that, as the US pursued an open campaign of destroying Venezuela, it began a worldwide campaign “to politically manipulate and weaponize the issue of migration,” which it also intended to criminalize. The actions include tying about the statistics of migrants who try to cross the border to the US. Likewise, Maduro condemned the US government for failing to offer professional, serious, or humane treatment on the subject, since its objective is to criminalize migrations (as it has done for many years back) through lies.

“They only try to use the issue of migration to attack a country, in this case, attack Venezuela, attack Cuba and attack Nicaragua,” he said.

“Venezuela was squeezed, attacked, sanctioned, and part of the population made the decision to migrate,” stressed the head of the Venezuelan executive, reiterating that “more than half of the population that emigrated between the years 2018, 2020, and 2021 have returned” to the country through the Vuelta a la Patria plan.”

“We demand that President Joe Biden not manipulate the issue of migration and even less with the issue of Venezuela, a victim of the cruelest sanctions of US imperialism,” he concluded.

This Tuesday, Biden commented at a press conference that fewer and fewer immigrants come from Central America than from Mexico, and argued that there is an increase in the flow of people from Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua. “What’s on my watch now is Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua,” said Biden, “and the ability to send them back to those states is not rational.”

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.