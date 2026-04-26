A photo montage of a 19th-century propaganda map—torn in half—titled "British Empire throughout the World Exhibited in One View," created by John Bartholomew Jr.. The map illustrates the global extent of British-occupied territories (shaded in red) during the mid-Victorian era. Photo: Chiqui Esteban/The Washington Post.

A photo montage of a 19th-century propaganda map—torn in half—titled "British Empire throughout the World Exhibited in One View," created by John Bartholomew Jr.. The map illustrates the global extent of British-occupied territories (shaded in red) during the mid-Victorian era. Photo: Chiqui Esteban/The Washington Post.