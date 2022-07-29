In a joint declaration issued Thursday, July 28 by the designated foreign affairs minister of Colombia, Álvaro Leyva Durán, and Venezuelan foreign minister, Carlos Faría, both nations confirmed their willingness to resume full diplomatic and consular relations as of Monday, August 7, the date that Colombia’s President-elect Gustavo Petro will be inaugurated.

After the end of the bilateral meeting, held in San Cristobal, Táchira state, Venezuela, and hosted by governor of Táchira, Freddy Bernal, with Colombia’s incoming head of foreign affairs, the authorities offered a press conference to announce the agreements.

Leyva read the joint statement, and the Venezuelan minister for foreign affairs, Carlos Faría, followed with some brief remarks.

Minister Faría reiterated the importance of a progressive restoration of normality on the border with Colombia, in reference to normal transit of peoples, security, and trade relations.

“We must watch carefully and work for the peace and security of our border,” said Faría. “We are speaking about its gradual opening, an aspect that will directly benefit our peoples.”

He also noted that they discussed the historical issues that unite both nations, and spoke of the emancipatory achievements of the Liberator Simón Bolívar, founding father of both countries.

“We remember the fact of having a common Father of the Patria who liberated our nations and the historical bond that our peoples have,” said Faría.

Below is the full unofficial translation of the joint statement:

The minister for foreign affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Carlos Faría Tortosa, together with the designated minister for foreign affairs and peace of the Republic of Colombia, Álvaro Leyva Durán, meeting in the city of San Cristóbal, Táchira state, Venezuela, inspired by the heroic deed of the Liberator Simón Bolívar, have reaffirmed the historical ties of brotherhood, complementarity, and cooperation that unite our peoples.

On this occasion, the foreign ministers:

• Stressed their willingness to advance in a working agenda for the gradual normalization of binational relations starting on August 7 with the appointment of ambassadors and other diplomatic and consular officials.

• Ratified their willingness to consolidate the ties of friendship and cooperation with the review of all issues of binational interest for the benefit of the happiness of our peoples.

• Confirm their willingness to make joint efforts to ensure security and peace on the borders of our countries.

• Salute the presence of the deputy representative of the secretary general of the United Nations verification mission in Colombia at this first and historic meeting, Mr. Raúl Rosende.

• Support dialogue in favor of building paths of peace, respect, and mutual understanding, with full recognition of our complementary capacities.

-San Cristóbal, Táchira, July 28, 2022.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE

