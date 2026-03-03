The foreign affairs minister of Venezuela, Yván Gil, held a meeting with Alexander Shchetinin, director of the Latin America Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, with whom he reviewed the progress of the strategic bilateral cooperation.

The meeting, held on Monday, March 2,, “also put special emphasis on the brotherhood and solidarity that unite us, in the context of our joint pursuit for a multipolar world,” Gil stated.

During a recent meeting with the Russian ambassador in Caracas, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, Gil thanked the Russian government for its solidarity with Venezuela and reiterated Venezuela’s willingness to continue strengthening its bilateral relation with Russia.

Caracas and Moscow have maintained diplomatic relations since March 1945, characterized by the respect and defense of the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter and the shared vision of a multipolar world.

(Diario VEA)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC