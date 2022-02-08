Venezuela Celebrates 48 Years of Grenada’s Independence

Caracas, February 7, 2022 (Special for OrinocoTribune.com)—The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela celebrated the 48th anniversary of Grenada’s independence from British colonial rule today, reinforcing the ties of friendship and cooperation between both nations.

Through his Twitter account, Venezuelan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, commented that these relations are for the “comprehensive development of our peoples.”

“We accompany the people of Grenada in their celebration of 48 years of independence from colonial power,” Plasencia wrote on his Twitter account. “Let us continue to consolidate together our historic relationship of friendship, solidarity, and cooperation, in favor of the sovereignty and comprehensive development of our peoples.”

Acompañamos al pueblo de Granada en su celebración por los 48 años de su independencia del poder colonial. Sigamos consolidando juntos nuestra histórica relación de amistad, solidaridad y cooperación, a favor de la soberanía y desarrollo integral de nuestros pueblos. pic.twitter.com/sdotv1Q8Nn — Felix Plasencia (@PlasenciaFelix) February 7, 2022

Grenada belongs to the PetroCaribe group, an oil alliance between Caribbean countries and Venezuela, and is an active member in the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

Created initially by Cuba and Venezuela in 2004, ALBA-TCP is an association of socialist and social democratic governments in Latin America and the Caribbean, wishing to consolidate regional economic integration based on a common vision of social welfare, trade, and mutual economic aid. It is a platform for social, political, and economic integration of Latin American and Caribbean nations “in defense of independence, self-determination, and the identity of peoples comprising it.”

#7Feb La misión diplomática de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela en Grenada. Felicita y saluda al gobierno y al pueblo de #Grenada por la conmemoración del 48 aniversario de la Independencia. #happyindependenceday #Grenada pic.twitter.com/apMJnHfVPY — Embassy of Venezuela in Grenada (@EmbaVEGrenada) February 7, 2022

ALBA-TCP’s 10 member countries are Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Venezuela.

The embassy of Venezuela in Grenada also posted a congratulatory message on its Twitter account for the anniversary of the Caribbean island nation’s 48th year of independence from the British empire.

Featured image: Congratulatory postcard shared by Felix Plasencia, Venezuelan Minister for Foreign Affairs. Photo: Twitter/@PlasenciaFelix.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by Jesús Rodríguez Espinoza

OT/JRE/SL

