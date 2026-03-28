 Venezuela Commemorates 32 Years of Hugo Chávez’s Liberation From Yare Prison – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 28, 2026
Event held at the Prison of Dignity in Simón Bolívar municipality, Miranda state, commemorating 32 years of the liberation of Commander Hugo Chávez from the prison. Photo: Airamy Carreño Espejo.

Event held at the Prison of Dignity in Simón Bolívar municipality, Miranda state, commemorating 32 years of the liberation of Commander Hugo Chávez from the prison. Photo: Airamy Carreño Espejo.