As part of Operation Vuelvan Caras, Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) shot down a drug-carrying aircraft in the municipality of Pedro Camejo, Apure state.

The procedure was carried out through armed reconnaissance missions coordinated by the Integral Defense Zone (ZODI) Apure and the Aerospace Task Force, as part of surveillance and control mechanisms.

According to the official report by the FANB, the Grifo Formation, consisting of two K-8W aircraft, located the target, a white high-wing aircraft with the initials YV-2473, during the anti-drug deployment.

After the unauthorized aircraft entered restricted airspace, the military units disabled the equipment, following national security protocols.

This action was part of the continuous surveillance strategies carried out by the FANB and citizen security agencies to protect Venezuelan territory from transnational criminal structures attempting to use the national airspace for illegal purposes.

(LaIguana.TV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF