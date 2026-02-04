The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, expressed support for the mobilizations of the Venezuelan people demanding the release of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores from illegal US imprisonment, highlighting that the country maintains institutional calm despite the US invasion.

Rodríguez reaffirmed that the path to overcoming international tensions lies in respecting the rule of law, both national and international, and in building work agendas despite political differences.

“This attack [by the US] constitutes a stain on our relations, and we must work diligently and respectfully to overcome our differences,” she Rodríguez, referring to the recent talks held with the United States government, including with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President Donald Trump.

She emphasized that Venezuelan diplomacy is oriented toward peace and public administration for social equality. She highlighted that institutional order has prevailed in Venezuela following the US attack, activating mechanisms such as political dialogue, the Commission for the Justice System, and the amnesty law to advance an inclusive national policy.

“The Venezuelan people want to preserve their sovereignty, safeguard national independence, peace, and tranquility,” she stated, calling for respect for the laws and national jurisdiction while welcoming constructive dialogue.

Moreover, she insisted that any controversy or disagreement must be channeled strictly through dialogue and respect for international law. “If there is one thing in which Venezuelans are united … it is that any controversy, any disagreement with the United States government, must be addressed diplomatically, through political dialogue,” she said.

Economic matters, legislative reforms

On economic matters, the acting president explained that successful management models within the framework of the Anti-Blockade Law were incorporated into the Organic Law of Hydrocarbons, guaranteeing legal security for investment. She also highlighted the unanimous approval of legislative reforms and announced the introduction of new regulations, such as the Mining Law, aimed at strengthening economic sovereignty.

By 2026, the goal is to further consolidate popular power, Rodríguez stated, highlighting that efforts will be made to support communes to translate economic growth into social well-being for workers.

(Telesur English)