 Venezuela: Delcy Rodríguez Promotes Diplomacy, Supports Popular Demand for President Maduro’s Freedom – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 4, 2026
Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, accompanied by Interior Minister Vladimir Padrino Lóipez and National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, makes statements a month after the US kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores. Photo: Presidential Press.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, accompanied by Interior Minister Vladimir Padrino Lóipez and National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, makes statements a month after the US kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores. Photo: Presidential Press.

Translate »