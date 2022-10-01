Venezuela denounced the most recent misrepresentations of Guyana on the territorial dispute over the Essequibo region, expressed at the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations on September 21.

“The persistent and false accusations that Guyana has been uttering since 2015 before the UN General Assembly, a year that coincides with the moment in which the oil transnationals decide to invade the undelimited waters, are unacceptable,” declared the government of Venezuela through an official statement. In the communiqué, Venezuela expressed its indignation at “how the world is being lied to, when for decades Venezuela has been the best partner in cooperation, solidarity and integration.”

The text, published on Friday, September 30, by the Foreign Ministry of Venezuela, states that in Guyana’s speech at the UN General Assembly, “the historical and fair position of Venezuela on the territorial dispute of our Guayana Essequibo, governed by the Geneva Agreement, is disrespected, although it was signed by the United Kingdom, Venezuela and Guyana, the motivation of which is to reach a friendly negotiation.”

Venezuela also reaffirmed its willingness to establish direct negotiations “wielding the spirit of the Geneva Agreement and our peace diplomacy.”

Unofficial translation of the full statement is presented below:

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela denounces and categorically rejects once again, the misrepresentations and manipulations expressed in the speech of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in the framework of the 77th UN General Assembly on September 21, 2022.

In the aforementioned speech, the historical and fair position of Venezuela on the territorial dispute of our Guayana Essequibo, governed by the Geneva Agreement signed between the United Kingdom, Venezuela and Guyana, whose motivation is to reach a friendly negotiation on the tropical land territory of 160,000 kilometers, covered by jungles, forests, savannahs, mangroves and water sources, majority of which is inhabited by indigenous peoples.

The Cooperative Republic of Guyana intends to implant a transnational emporium that wishes to seize the riches of the sea, just as they have been doing abusively with the lands subject to friendly negotiation by legal mandate of this treaty signed to resolve the territorial dispute.

The persistent and false accusations that Guyana has been uttering since 2015 before the UN General Assembly, a year that coincides with the moment in which oil transnationals decided to invade the undelimited waters, are unacceptable.

The United Kingdom seized Guayana Essequibo from Venezuela through fraud in 1889, many decades before Guyana emerged as an independent state. The Cooperative Republic of Guyana must explain to the world that Venezuela through diplomatic channels managed to have this territorial dispossession recognized at this UN General Assembly in 1962, leading to the Geneva Agreement in 1966.

Venezuela does not promote the use of force, nor the imposition of the will of a single party, nor neo-colonialism, inequality and the violence of war, through financial, media, lawfare or post-truth stratagems that have destroyed countries and killed millions of human beings.

Venezuela expresses its indignation at how the world is being lied to, when for decades it has been the best partner in cooperation, solidarity and integration.

Venezuela regrets that Guyana has been forging this matrix of vested interests and publicity to facilitate the dispossession of Venezuela from the disputed territory, when the reality is that the Geneva Agreement ordered the parties to reach a practical and mutually satisfactory settlement.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela works and has always worked to assert its legitimate rights and to establish direct negotiations, wielding the spirit of the Geneva Agreement and our peace diplomacy.

The Venezuelan sun rises from the Essequibo.

Caracas, September 30, 2022

The Venezuelan sun rises in the Essequibo

“Venezuela maintains that the Geneva Agreement is the only instrument in force to reach a practical and satisfactory solution for both parties in this territorial dispute,” said Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, referring to the statement.

“We reject the manipulations and lies invented by Guyana to avoid its obligation to negotiate,” she added in her Twitter post.

“The Venezuelan sun rises in the Essequibo,” she emphasized in another tweet.

