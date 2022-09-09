This Thursday, September 8, the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, inspected the progress of construction on the Hugo Chávez baseball stadium in La Rinconada, Caracas, ahead of the 2023 edition of the Caribbean Series.

The information was reported via Twitter, in a tweet posted on her account, in which she wrote that this sports complex will include several facilities.

“We inspected the construction of the Hugo Chávez baseball stadium in La Rinconada, Caracas,” wrote Rodríguez. “This work will include multiple facilities with impressive installations. Venezuela is preparing to host the 2023 Caribbean Series.”

Inspeccionamos los trabajos de construcción del estadio de béisbol Hugo Chávez en La Rinconada #Caracas. Como lo orientó el Pdte. @NicolasMaduro, esta obra contempla múltiples espacios con impresionantes instalaciones. Venezuela se prepara para ser sede de la #SerieDelCaribe2023. pic.twitter.com/gGVhU6SGSj — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) September 8, 2022

Alongside the Minister for Youth and Sports Mervin Maldonado, the vice president reviewed the baseball field with the purpose of evaluating the progress of the work carried out on this new sports complex.

According to the schedule, the 2023 Caribbean Series will be held in this stadium in La Rinconada, Caracas, and at the Jorge Luis García Carneiro Forum stadium in La Guaira, between February 2 and 10, 2023.

In 2018, just before the most recent “regime change” operation launched from the United States and the European Union, accompanied by its illegal economic blockade, President Nicolas Maduro tweeted that the infrastructure project was going to be ready by June, 2019. Despite all the economic pain that Venezuela and its population has suffered in recent years, as the result of this illegal blockade, the stadium show signs that it will finally be finished in a few months.

Un gran estadio como este le pertenece al Pueblo. Inspección a la obra del estadio de béisbol "Comandante Supremo Hugo Chávez", el más grande y moderno de Latinoamérica y el Caribe. Un verdadero regalo para Venezuela, estará listo para ser inaugurado el 30 de junio del 2019. pic.twitter.com/ctbw5b2S26 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) May 19, 2018

In 2019, the Caribbean Series was scheduled to be hosted by Venezuela. However, due to the beginning of Washington’s regime-change operation using former deputy Juan Guaidó, the US Major League Baseball (MLB) league applied pressure for the host country to be changed to Panama. Something similar happened in the 2018 edition of the baseball tournament, that was also planed to be hosted in Venezuela (in Basquisimeto), but was cancelled at the last minute and moved to Guadalajara, Mexico.

The Caribbean Series (Serie del Caribe) is the oldest and most important baseball championship in the region, in which the champions of each country’s leagues compete to determine the best in the Caribbean. Mexico, Panama, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Puerto Rico participate in the series.

In Venezuela, where baseball is the most popular sport, many Venezuelans expect the MLB and the Caribbean Series organizers not to defraud Venezuela again.

