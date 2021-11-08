Venezuela Heading Towards Hyperinflation Ending – October Lowest Inflation Rate since April 2015

Caracas, November 7, 2021 (OrinocoTribune.com)—For the second consecutive month, inflation in Venezuela slowed down and closed at 6.8% for the month of October, compared to September, which stood at 7.1%, the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) reported on its website.

This is the lowest inflation figure so far this year, according to information released by the highest Venezuelan financial institution. The data reported for October inflation is the eighth in a row below 50%, the longest streak since hyperinflation began and a key indicator to measure the end of an hyperinflation crisis. Most economists agree that if inflation is below 50% for 12 months in a row, a hyperinflation crisis might have ended.

RELATED CONTENT: President Maduro Orders Action Against Disruptors of National Economy

Venezuela might reach that goal by the end of December but many analysts worry about the pressure that the monetary mass will imprint in inflation numbers for November and December, months when traditional end of year bonuses are paid to workers, many analysts also expect an official adjustment in wages before the end of the year.

According to the BCV, accumulated inflation in the last 10 months is 574.4%. The data published by the BCV, puts the inflation in August at 19.8%, in July 16.7%, and in June at 15.5%.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected that by 2021 the Venezuelan economy will contract 5% but many experts believe that 2021 might be the last year of GDP decline in Venezuela since 2013, when it was reported the latest GDP grow.

RELATED CONTENT: Central Bank of Venezuela Injects $50 Million into Foreign Exchange Market

According to data from the monetary authority, the rise in prices in October was marked by communications (23.4%), leisure and culture (11.99%) and education (14.53%). BCV figures indicate a significant slowdown in several other items, however, two of them register increases above the one they showed in 2020.

The items showing and overall increase in prices are Education and Household Services (different that phone service). According to experts this might be the result of the return to in person classes in Venezuela in the month of October after more than 18 months of remote classes due to the pandemic and tough social distancing measures taken by Maduro’s administration. The second item reflects increase in the price of utilities such as water and electricity that were not expected by Venezuelans and have created discomfort among many Venezuelans.

Featured image: Cash register in Venezuela containing US dollars and Venezuelan bolivars. File photo courtesy of Banca y Negocios.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by Jesús Rodríguez Espinoza

OT/JRE

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.