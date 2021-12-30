Venezuela Mourns Death of US Activist Chuck Kaufman

This Wednesday, December 29, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, Félix Plasencia, mourned the death of US activist and organizer Chuck Kaufman, who consistently supported social movements in Latin American countries. Kaufman’s involvement in solidarity actions spanned several decades, first focused on Central America and Nicaragua, and later expanded to include activism for Cuba, Haiti, Colombia, Venezuela, Honduras, and many other Latin American countries.

“We express our deepest sadness at the tragic passing of Chuck Kaufman,” wrote Plasencia through his Twitter account, “a US activist, defender of just causes and a friend in solidarity with Venezuela and Latin America. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Venezuela’s Deputy Minister for North America, Carlos Ron, wrote that he was “truly saddened by the loss of Chuck Kaufman. I will always appreciate his kindness, his commitment and his friendship. His solidarity with Venezuela was unshakable.”

Orinoco Tribune also saddened

Orinoco Tribune learned about the passing of Chuck, our good friend and an ally, not only of Venezuela but of many progressive and social justice projects all over Latin America, on Tuesday night, but we decided to wait for the formal statement by the Alliance for Global Justice, released on Wednesday morning, before sharing our condolences publicly.

Chuck Kaufman was national coordinator and co-founder of the Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ), and a social justice activist since the ’80s. He was the heart of soul of AFGJ. Because Kaufman was aware of his worsening medical condition, he prepared the groundwork for a smooth transition within AFGJ.

Regarding Venezuela, Kaufman was member of the US Network on Venezuela and was always involved in the defense of the Bolivarian Revolution within the US. In recent years he promoted the Manitos Children Fund, which was greatly affected by US and European illegal economic measures against Venezuela. Most recently, Kaufman promoted AFGJ’s hiring of long-standing New York-based Chavista activist Williams Camacaro to lead actions in solidarity with Venezuela.

Orinoco Tribune will miss Kaufman’s selflessness, humility, and his complete lack of any arrogance, essential qualities for activists and intellectuals from the North involved in leftist and progressive solidarity actions. The global movement towards socialism needs more Chucks.

Featured image: A recent photo of Chuck Kaufman, the head of the Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ). Photo by AFGJ.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

