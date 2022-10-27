They described the unilateral coercive economic measures imposed by the US, which ave increased in recent years, as illegal.

This Wednesday, at the 39th session of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC), Argentina, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba condemned blockades, sanctions, and illegal measures that they have suffered at the hands of the United States government.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Farías denounced and condemned the measures of economic warfare, referring to the “terrible consequences generated by unilateral coercive measures against our countries.”

Notwithstanding this policy of the United States against Caracas, Faría remarked that, despite the “coercive, unilateral and illegal sanctions”, Venezuela “is going to show significant growth in its economy, which is growing by around 10% according to some estimates… According to others, even a little more.”

Likewise, Denis Moncada, Nicaraguan foreign minister said in his speech that his country “has historically resisted imperial aggression that manifests itself in the so-called sanctions that are illegal, arbitrary, unilateral and that, as is the case with other sister countries, have the objective of suffocating us economically, quite the opposite of what has been discussed in this period of sessions.”

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Malmierca, foreign trade minister of Cuba, also denounced the “unilateral coercive measures of some states that violate the sovereignty of other countries,” addressing the United States directly.

Malmierca pointed out that “we specifically demand the end of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States government against our country for more than 60 years, in flagrant violation of international law and the United Nations charter.”

The head of Cuban foreign trade denounced, “the unprecedented upsurge in this policy in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, hindering efforts to preserve the lives of citizens and their well-being.”

The condemnations issued by Caracas, Managua, and Havana took place at the Dialogue of Foreign Ministers and High Authorities, held in Buenos Aires within the framework of the 39th session of CELAC, which has included, in addition to representatives from member countries, guests from the European Union and the United States itself.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SL

