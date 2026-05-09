On Thursday, May 7, the Venezuelan Ministry for Penitentiary Services confirmed the death of Víctor Hugo Quero Navas, a detainee who had been arrested on January 3, 2025. His mother, Carmen Teresa Navas, had been conducting an intensive search and claimed that she had been unable to discover her son’s whereabouts since the day of his detention.

The official statement confirmed that Quero Navas died on July 24, 2025, after being transferred to the Dr. Carlos Arvelo Military Hospital “following an upper gastrointestinal hemorrhage and acute febrile syndrome.” He was buried on July 30.

An unofficial translation of the statement is provided below:

The Ministry of Popular Power for Penitentiary Services, in response to the requests made by the organs of the justice system, informs:

On March 10, 2026, the Scientific, Penal, and Criminal Investigations Corps (CICPC) initiated an investigation of a crime after learning through social media of the alleged disappearance of citizen Víctor Hugo Quero Navas, CIV-11.204.662, on March 12, 2026. Citizen Carmen Teresa Navas, who identifies herself as the mother of citizen Víctor Hugo Quero Navas, appeared before this body by summons to learn about the public complaint made.

Subsequently, on March 25, 2026, this office received a letter from the investigative body requesting information regarding the location of the aforementioned citizen. This initiated the process of reviewing files to determine their location.

After examining the case, it was confirmed that the citizen was detained on January 3, 2025, and incarcerated at the Rodeo I Judicial Internment Center. During his incarceration, the citizen did not provide information about family ties, and no family member came forward to request a formal visit. On July 15, 2025, he was transferred to the Dr. Carlos Arvelo Military Hospital after presenting with upper gastrointestinal bleeding and acute febrile syndrome. After ten days under medical care, on July 24, 2025, at 11:25 PM, he passed away due to acute respiratory failure secondary to pulmonary thromboembolism. This information is as stated in the Death Certificate, number 2635, folio 135, volume 11, dated July 30, 2025, corresponding to the Public Registry of the Santa Rosalía parish, Libertador municipality of the Capital District.

In this regard, the incarcerated individual, being under the custody of the State and in the absence of family members, was formally buried on July 30, 2025, in compliance with legal protocols.

The Ministry of Popular Power for Penitentiary Services makes itself available to the competent authorities for the review of the case, expresses its condolences to the family, and guarantees the delivery of the remains.

Caracas, May 7, 2026

Since February 2026, videos have been circulating on social media featuring Ms. Carmen Navas, 81 years old, claiming that she had been to the El Rodeo I juvenile detention center, located on the outskirts of Guatire, Miranda state, six times. She claimed that the authorities had assured her that her son was not there, even though the courts had confirmed otherwise.

A video of her speaking with young people who had just been released under the Amnesty Law on February 24, 2026, asking them whether they had seen her son, went viral on social media.

Ombudsman’s Office Calls for Investigation

Following the release of the statement by the Ministry of Penitentiary Services, the Office of the Ombudsman, led by Eglée González Lobato, issued a statement noting that “it is imperative that the relevant authorities order a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation to clarify the facts, determine who is responsible, and ensure justice is served.”

The unofficial translation of the statement follows:

The Office of the Ombudsman expresses its deep sorrow upon learning of the death of Víctor Hugo Quero Navas, who had been in custody since January 3, 2025.

We extend our condolences to his family, especially to his mother, Ms. Carmen Teresa Navas, with whom we held a meeting in recent days to hear her account of the case and reiterate our commitment to protecting her rights and providing the necessary institutional support.

It is imperative that the competent authorities order a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation to clarify the facts, determine those responsible, and ensure justice is served.

This tragic event highlights the urgent need to promote far-reaching reforms to eradicate abuses, impunity, and institutional weaknesses that persist in the country, and to move toward a genuine process of institutional reconstruction and the effective guarantee of human rights.

Ombudsman Eglée González Lobato

Caracas, May 7, 2026

Last Sunday, May 3, the Ombudsman reported that she had met with Ms. Navas, who requested an investigation into her son’s whereabouts.

“Following a cordial and lengthy conversation, the Ombudsman expressed her solidarity with Ms. Navas and pledged to work diligently to find answers regarding her son’s case. To that end, her executive and legal teams are currently coordinating with and carrying out the necessary procedures with government agencies,” according to a press release from the Ombudsman’s Office.

On Tuesday, May 5, citing a lawyer with a nongovernmental organization, private media outlets reported that the Second Supervisory Court had denied a request for amnesty filed on behalf of Víctor Hugo Quero Navas.

Prosecutor’s Office launches investigation and orders a forensic exhumation

On Thursday, May 7, Venezuela’s Attorney General Larry Devoe announced the launch of an investigation into the case. He assigned it to the 80th National Prosecutor’s Office, which has jurisdiction over human rights protection. Devoe also ordered “the prompt exhumation of the aforementioned individual’s body.”

The unofficial translation of the statement reads:

The Public Prosecutor’s Office announces the opening of a criminal investigation into the death of Víctor Hugo Quero Navas, holder of identity card number V-11.204.662, who had been incarcerated at the Rodeo I Penitentiary since January 3, 2025.

The 80th National Prosecutor’s Office, which has jurisdiction over human rights protection, has been tasked with conducting this investigation to carry out all necessary proceedings to clarify the facts in a timely and impartial manner.

As part of the investigation, an order has been issued to exhume the aforementioned individual’s body promptly. A forensic team is assigned to the General Directorate of Support for Criminal Investigations, in accordance with the provisions of the Organic Code of Criminal Procedure.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office reaffirms that, within the framework of its constitutional and legal powers, it will continue to ensure respect for and the protection of human rights in prisons and other detention facilities.

Caracas, May 7, 2026

(Alba Cuidad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF