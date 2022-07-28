The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting on Wednesday, July 27, with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammad Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

The meeting was held at Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, where the two discussed diplomatic relations between their respective nations. The visit takes place in the context of strengthening diplomatic relations between the two countries, that anticipate the forging of strategic alliances in sectors of mutual interest, based on agreements established in a collaborative agenda.

In his recent international tour, the Venezuelan president strengthened bilateral cooperation relations with Qatar, focusing on the areas of science and technology, agriculture, transportation, energy, tourism, and culture.

The visit occurs just a few days after Maduro’s administration enacted the Law for Economic Special Zones, aimed at attracting foreign investment to provide additional impulse to the vigorous economic recovery demonstrated by the Venezuelan economy.

On Tuesday, local economic authorities announced that Venezuela’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 12% during the first semester of 2022.

President Maduro ratified the cooperative ties between the two nations, and evaluated current regional and global issues.

Abdulrahman Al-Thani is in charge of planning and implementing Qatar’s strategic bilateral relations, directing mediation efforts, and building peace and international security.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs @MBA_AlThani_ Meets Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela 🔗 To learn more: https://t.co/eU2cPNDVlC#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/Z45hBNE5kt — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) July 27, 2022

The visit of the Qatari minister strengthens relations

Earlier, the foreign minister of Qatar held a meeting with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, at the headquarters of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, Casa Amarilla, in downtown Caracas. The meeting was also attended by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Carlos Faría, and diplomatic representatives of both nations.

Venezuela and Qatar already collaborate on more than 20 projects, through cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding between the two countries.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

