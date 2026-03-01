The president of the Special Commission for Monitoring the Amnesty Law for Democratic Coexistence, Jorge Arreaza, reported that the Military Justice System of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) agreed to grant alternative release measures to 31 imprisoned military personnel.

Arreaza specified that, following the application of these procedural benefits on February 27, the formerly imprisoned officials are already out of their detention centers.

Nos satisface anunciar que, con el noble objetivo de contribuir a la paz y el reencuentro nacional, el día de ayer, 27 de febrero, el Sistema de Justicia Militar de la FANB, acordó otorgar medidas alternativas a 31 efectivos militares procesados, que ya se encuentran en libertad. pic.twitter.com/aU2fCxmSbP — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) February 28, 2026

Arreaza highlighted that this decision is part of an institutional effort aimed at strengthening peace and national reconciliation.

He emphasized that the objective of these actions is to contribute to political stability and democratic coexistence, within the framework of the competencies of the special commission that he chairs.

The alternative measures imply that, although the personnel have been released from prison, they remain subject to the conditions and monitoring dictated by the Military Justice System according to each case.

With this step, the National Assembly and the military institutions reaffirm their commitment to boosting mechanisms that promote reconciliation among the various sectors of the nation.

(Últimas Noticias) by Olys Guárate

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ