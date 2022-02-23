Venezuela Signs Hydrocarbon Agreements with Iran, Plasencia Reiterates Venezuela’s Commitment to Energy Sector

Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister, Félix Plasencia met with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, on Tuesday, February 22, on the sidelines of the Sixth Summit of Heads of States of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Qatar, to strengthen bilateral cooperation efforts between Iran and Venezuela. At the meeting, hydrocarbon agreements were signed between the two countries. The two functionaries also reiterated the commitment of the two nations to continue counteracting together the illegal and arbitrary unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States on both countries. “At this important multilateral forum we denounce the illegal and arbitrary imposition of unilateral coercive measures by the US and its allies against Venezuela, as well as the despicable attacks and blockade on our hydrocarbon industry, which aim to affect our people,” declared Minister Plasencia. RELATED CONTENT: Ingenious Venezuelan Inventor Proposes to Make Biofuel from Poisonous Tuber Waste

Denunciamos, en este importante Foro multilateral, la ilegal y arbitraria imposición de medidas coercitivas unilaterales de EE.UU. y sus aliados contra Venezuela, así como los deleznables ataques y bloqueo a nuestra industria de hidrocarburos, que buscar afectar a nuestro pueblo pic.twitter.com/6Z6HsZuXQI — Felix Plasencia (@PlasenciaFelix) February 22, 2022

Plasencia also announced that Iran and Venezuela are making progress in consolidating their strategic partnership. He stressed that a memorandum of understanding was signed between the two countries in order to expand bilateral cooperation and hydrocarbon exchanges.

Energy cooperation

“I participated in the Sixth Summit of Heads of State of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum,” wrote Plasencia on Twitter, “and ratified in front of the other 20 countries present and to the entire world, the commitment of the people and government of Venezuela for the defense and development of our strategic resources and energy industry.”

Participamos en la VI Cumbre de Jefes de Estado del Foro de Países Exportadores de Gas, ratificando a los 20 países presentes y al mundo entero, el compromiso del pueblo y Gobierno de Venezuela con la defensa y desarrollo de nuestros recursos estratégicos e industria energética. pic.twitter.com/hWSJY29lWB — Felix Plasencia (@PlasenciaFelix) February 22, 2022

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuelan Cryptocurrency Petro Reaches Record High Value

Reiteramos el compromiso de Venezuela con el desarrollo del Gas Natural, como 7ma reserva mundial de este hidrocarburo, fuente energética fundamental para la preservación del medio ambiente, la seguridad energética global y el derecho al desarrollo sostenible de nuestras naciones pic.twitter.com/kFpVh6C4nY — Felix Plasencia (@PlasenciaFelix) February 22, 2022

The minister also reiterated “Venezuela’s commitment to the development of the natural gas industry, being the seventh in the world in reserves. Natural gas is a fundamental energy source for the preservation of the environment, global energy security and the right to sustainable development of our nations.”

Featured image: Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Félix Plasencia signing agreement with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raesi. Photo: Twitter/@PlasenciaFelix

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.