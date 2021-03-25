Venezuela to Participate in Phase 3 of Cuban Vaccine Candidates

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro Moros confirmed that his country will participate in the Phase 3 clinical trials of the Cuban vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala.

This Sunday, during a TV address on the situation of COVID-19 in that country, the Venezuelan president announced that they are “on the way to the production of the ALBATCP vaccine” and informed that during the first week of April the South American nation will receive 60, 000 doses of the Cuban candidates, with which they will join the final phase of clinical trials.

RELATED CONTENT: Cuba, Venezuela Forge Ahead

Maduro Moros specified that there will be 30, 000 units of Soberana 02 and another 30, 000 of Abdala, which will arrive in the country in the midst of an outbreak of COVID-19, caused by the contagious Brazilian variant.

In Cuba, more than 14, 000 Havana residents have received the first dose of Soberana 02 and trials for the Abdala vaccine will begin this Monday in Santiago de Cuba, Guantanamo and Granma.

Featured image: File Photo

(Cuban News Agency)