 Venezuelan Diplomats Set to Arrive In Washington This Week; New Head of Return to the Homeland Program – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 24, 2026
Meeting of Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez with new diplomats to be appointed in the United States. Miraflores Palace, March 24, 2026. Photo: Venezuela's Presidential Press.

Meeting of Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez with new diplomats to be appointed in the United States. Miraflores Palace, March 24, 2026. Photo: Venezuela's Presidential Press.