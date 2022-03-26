Venezuelan Army Dismantles Colombian Paramilitary Camp for Making Explosives in Apure

The Operational Strategic Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (CEOFANB) dismantled an illicit explosives-producing base used by Colombian narco-terrorists in the La Coromoto border section of the Páez municipality of Apure state, Venezuela.

The head of CEOFANB, Major General Domingo Hernández Lárez wrote on Twitter that the Venezuelan troops who patrolled the area as part of the 2022 Operation Bolivarian Shield found 10,500 non-electronic detonators, 4,500 white phosphorus detonators, 1,250 kg of black powder, 500 meters of slow fuse cable, and shrapnel.

“All these are of Colombian manufacture,” Hernández Lárez stated.

“The FANB will not allow Colombian narco-terrorists to use our national territory as hideouts, nor as route, nor camps, and much less to sully the honor of our people,” declared the army chief. “Death, drugs and explosives are not Venezuelan characteristics, and we do not tolerate them.”

The operation to expel the Colombian paramilitaries from Venezuela continues to be a priority in the the border areas. “The FANB remains deployed throughout Apure, in the search and destruction of any paramilitary activity that disturbs peace in our country! Apure is ours!” Lárez weote in another message on Twitter.

Featured image: The FANB dismantled an explosive-making camp in Apure state, used by Colombian paramilitaries. Photo: FANB

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

