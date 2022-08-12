According to Venezuela’s National Assembly (AN) Special Commission to Investigate Crimes against Venezuelan Migrants, to date, a total of 4,918 Venezuelans have been murdered in Colombian, Peruvian, and Ecuadorian territory as well as in other countries in the region.

The president of the commission, deputy Julio Chávez, said that they have the names and surnames of each victim, as well as the causes of death and the area of the country where they were murdered. He also noted that there is enough evidence to file a lawsuit before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

He also explained that they are reviewing proposals to tackle human trafficking and other crimes committed against Venezuelan migrants.

Likewise, the deputy pointed out that they are working on a bill to bring back groups of migrants who wish to return to the country. He stated that about 70% of Venezuelan migrants in countries like Argentina, Colombia and other countries want to return to Venezuela.

“We are studying the policies to receive and reinsert these migrants… and adapt the Venezuelan legal regulations to reinsert them,” said Chávez, according to Ultimas Noticias.

Venezuelan migration has been in the eye of the hurricane in recent years. Xenophobia, human trafficking and slavery have been forced upon Venezuelan migrants and are crimes that have not been addressed by the Latin American governments where they are committed.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

