In an interview for Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), Venezuelan Deputy Saúl Ortega expressed his opinion that President Nicolás Maduro has mastered the setting and received respect from friends and adversaries alike during his attendance at the 27th Conference of the Parties to the Convention United Nations Framework on Climate Change (COP27) in Egypt.

“He moves like a fish in water,” said Ortega, “he was Commander Chávez’s foreign minister for seven years, and now he does it as president, and it is a setting that he handles very well.”

Similarly, Ortega noted that despite certain sectors’ insistence on saying that Maduro does not enjoy international recognition, the images speak for themselves and that “we are seeing both friends and adversaries giving him the recognition and respect due to a head of state.”

He emphasized that the figures show the opposite of what those who “do politics through social media, who are used to fake news and echo chambers” claim.

Deputy Ortega pointed out that Maduro’s attendance at this international event is crucial for Venezuela because “it definitely arrives at a time when we are defeating the blockade.”

COP27 is the 27th United Nations Conference on Climate Change, taking place from November 6 to 18, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

